Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1,400 candidates scored negative marks in recently held BPSC exam

PTI | , Patna
Jan 25, 2025 12:02 PM IST

The CCE conducted by the BPSC on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak.

More than 1,400 candidates scored negative marks in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently, an official said.

A fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The BPSC on Thursday announced the results of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination 2024 over which massive protests were held in the state for weeks alleging irregularities.

BSPC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters here on Friday that, "Out of 3,28, 990 candidates who had appeared in the examination, 21,581 aspirants have cleared the CCE's preliminary test. While 1,409 candidates scored negative marks, only one candidate could score a maximum of 120 marks out of 150. There are a total of 1,181 candidates who scored more than 100 marks, 6,344 scored between 90 to 100 marks."

Also Read: East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1154 posts at rrcecr.gov.in, direct link here

Singh slammed those who alleged that questions were easy in the 70th CCE exam and said, "For example…1,70,485 candidates gave wrong answer that MLA, Shreyasi Singh, the first sitting legislator to represent India at the Olympics in 2024, represents which constituency. She represents the Jamui assembly seat."

Around 50,503 candidates gave the wrong answer to the question that 'Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib' is located in which city in the state, he said.

Also Read: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Last date to register extended again till February 8, apply at cbse.gov.in

Similarly, 1,49, 973 candidates gave wrong answers to the question of which city/place will be developed under the Vishnupad Temple corridor scheme, he said, adding the correct answer is Gaya. These were very simple questions, but a considerable number of students gave wrong answers. As per the existing rules, candidates lose one mark for every three incorrect answers.

He further said a petition seeking cancellation of the December 13 exam, which has been filed by certain candidates before the Patna High Court, three aspirants among them have cleared the exam.

The CCE conducted by the BPSC on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak. A fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna.

Also Read: CBSE issues notice on implementation of APAAR ID in affiliated schools, details here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On