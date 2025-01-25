Over 1,400 candidates scored negative marks in recently held BPSC exam

More than 1,400 candidates scored negative marks in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently, an official said. A fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The BPSC on Thursday announced the results of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination 2024 over which massive protests were held in the state for weeks alleging irregularities.

BSPC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters here on Friday that, "Out of 3,28, 990 candidates who had appeared in the examination, 21,581 aspirants have cleared the CCE's preliminary test. While 1,409 candidates scored negative marks, only one candidate could score a maximum of 120 marks out of 150. There are a total of 1,181 candidates who scored more than 100 marks, 6,344 scored between 90 to 100 marks."

Singh slammed those who alleged that questions were easy in the 70th CCE exam and said, "For example…1,70,485 candidates gave wrong answer that MLA, Shreyasi Singh, the first sitting legislator to represent India at the Olympics in 2024, represents which constituency. She represents the Jamui assembly seat."

Around 50,503 candidates gave the wrong answer to the question that 'Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib' is located in which city in the state, he said.

Similarly, 1,49, 973 candidates gave wrong answers to the question of which city/place will be developed under the Vishnupad Temple corridor scheme, he said, adding the correct answer is Gaya. These were very simple questions, but a considerable number of students gave wrong answers. As per the existing rules, candidates lose one mark for every three incorrect answers.

He further said a petition seeking cancellation of the December 13 exam, which has been filed by certain candidates before the Patna High Court, three aspirants among them have cleared the exam.

The CCE conducted by the BPSC on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak. A fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at a centre in Patna.

