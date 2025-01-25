CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Last date to register extended again till February 8, apply at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has again extended registration date for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024. The last date to register for the girl child scholarship scheme has been extended till February 8, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Last date to register extended again

As per the official notice, for fresh applications and renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 10 awarded in 2023, the last date for submission of online applications is February 8 and verification of application by the school will be done till February 15, 2025.

This is the second time the last date to register has been extended. Earlier, the Board had also extended the last date to January 17, 2025.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: How to apply

To apply for the scholarship scheme candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on scholarship link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 link.

4. Click on the link and register yourself.

5. Now login to the account and fill the application form.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The scholarship will be given to all single girl students who have secured 70% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 examination and are studying Class 11 and 12 in school (affiliated with CBSE) whose tuition fee is not more than ₹2500/- p.m during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. The tuition fee in class 11 and 12 shall not be more than ₹3000/- p.m.

The rate of scholarship shall be ₹1000/- per month. A scholarship awarded under the scheme shall be paid for a maximum period of 2 years. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.