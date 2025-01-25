CBSE issues notice on implementation of APAAR ID in affiliated schools, details here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has issued a notice on implementing APAAR ID as the primary identifier for students of affiliated schools. The notice is available on CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE issues notice on implementation of APAAR ID in affiliated schools

As per the official notice, the APAAR ID implementation process in schools will consist of six steps, which are given here.

Step 1: Conduct PTMs- The schools will have to arrange PTMs to introduce APAAR ID in which they will explain its significance and benefits to parents and students.

Step 2: Consent Form Distribution and Collection- Schools must distribute physical consent forms to parents. The parents need to sign these forms and subject it to authorise using Aadhaar details for generating APAAR IDs.

Step 3: Student Data Verification—School authorities will verify the accuracy of student details, including name, date of birth, and Aadhaar number, on the UDISE+ portal.

Step 4: APAAR ID Generation- Schools will generate APAAR IDs using UDISE+ portal, which will be securely linked to students' Digilocker accounts. Once done confirmation SMS will be sent to the parents.

Step 5: Distribution and Integration- The schools will provide APAAR IDs to students and parents.

Several FIITJEE centres in Delhi-NCR shut abruptly, FIRs lodged

Step 6: Addressing Errors—If there are any discrepancies, schools will direct parents to Common Service Centres (CSCs) for corrections.

The Board has developed an online system, "APAAR ID Monitoring (AIM)," to monitor APAAR ID creations in CBSE-affiliated schools. The helpline number has also been activated for schools to reach out in case of any help. The toll-free helpline number is 1800-889-3511. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

NEET UG 2025: APAAR ID not mandatory for registrations, details inside

Meanwhile, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the candidates that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations. The candidates can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be available soon.