NEET UG 2025: APAAR ID not mandatory for registrations, details inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in an official notice informed the candidates that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations. NTA informed that candidates can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be available soon. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Earlier, the agency had informed that candidates were encouraged to update their Aadhar credentials and integrate their APAAR ID (previously called the Academic Bank of Credits or ABC ID).

Also Read: RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 release date announced, check official notice here

What is an APAAR ID?

APAAR ID is designed to digitally store a student's academic credits and ensure a comprehensive record of their academic journey.

NTA informed that candidates can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be available soon.

In an earlier notice, NTA clarified that NEET (UG)-2025 shall be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based) in Single day and Single Shift, sidestepping some key recommendations made by a seven-member high-level committee last year.

Also Read: National Girl Child Day: Self-defense workshop held at Tawang's PM SHRI School