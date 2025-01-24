Menu Explore
NEET UG 2025: APAAR ID not mandatory for registrations, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 24, 2025 08:40 PM IST

APAAR ID is designed to digitally store a student's academic credits and ensure a comprehensive record of their academic journey.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in an official notice informed the candidates that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations.

NTA informed that candidates can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be available soon. (Representational image)(Unsplash)
NTA informed that candidates can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be available soon. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Earlier, the agency had informed that candidates were encouraged to update their Aadhar credentials and integrate their APAAR ID (previously called the Academic Bank of Credits or ABC ID).

What is an APAAR ID?

APAAR ID is designed to digitally store a student's academic credits and ensure a comprehensive record of their academic journey.

NTA informed that candidates can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be available soon.

In an earlier notice, NTA clarified that NEET (UG)-2025 shall be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based) in Single day and Single Shift, sidestepping some key recommendations made by a seven-member high-level committee last year.

