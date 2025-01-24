Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 release date announced, check official notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 24, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by furnishing their application number and date of birth details.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission in an official notice released the information regarding the release of the admit card for the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025, from 12 noon to 3 pm. (HT FIle)
Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025, from 12 noon to 3 pm. (HT FIle)

As per the official notice, the admit cards for the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 will be uploaded on the commission's website and SSO portal on January 30, 2025. Candidates can also get information regarding the examination district allotted by logging into the SSO portal from January 26, 2025.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by furnishing their application number and date of birth details.

Also Read: CDAC C-CAT Result 2025 releasing today at cdac.in, here's how to check

About the exam:

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025, from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The preliminary examination will consist of one paper which will be objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The standard of the paper will be that of a Bachelor's Degree level. The exam duration will be 3 hours.

Also Read: National Girl Child Day: Self-defense workshop held at Tawang's PM SHRI School

Selection Process:

RPSC will first hold the preliminary examination using objective-type questions for 200 marks. This will serve as a screening test and those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The commission will hold an interview/personality test after the main examination.

Guidelines for candidates:

As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to enter the exam center only 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Therefore, candidates need to be present at the exam center before the scheduled time so that the identification and security checks of the candidates can be completed on time.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Want to be an intern at ISRO? Check eligibility, duration, stipend, where to apply & other details

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On