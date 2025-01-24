RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 release date announced, check official notice here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission in an official notice released the information regarding the release of the admit card for the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024. Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025, from 12 noon to 3 pm. (HT FIle)

As per the official notice, the admit cards for the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 will be uploaded on the commission's website and SSO portal on January 30, 2025. Candidates can also get information regarding the examination district allotted by logging into the SSO portal from January 26, 2025.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by furnishing their application number and date of birth details.

About the exam:

The preliminary examination will consist of one paper which will be objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The standard of the paper will be that of a Bachelor's Degree level. The exam duration will be 3 hours.

Selection Process:

RPSC will first hold the preliminary examination using objective-type questions for 200 marks. This will serve as a screening test and those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The commission will hold an interview/personality test after the main examination.

Guidelines for candidates:

As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to enter the exam center only 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Therefore, candidates need to be present at the exam center before the scheduled time so that the identification and security checks of the candidates can be completed on time.

