Centre for Development of Advanced Computing will release CDAC C-CAT Result 2025 on January 24, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Computerized Common Entrance Test (C-CAT) can check the results through the official website of CDAC at cdac.in after it is announced. CDAC C-CAT Result 2025 releasing today at cdac.in, here's how to check

The CDAC's Common Admission Test (C-CAT) was held from January 11 to January 12, 2025. The exam consisted of three sections: Section A, B, and C, each lasting one hour.

Every section in C-CAT had 50 objective-type questions. Each question had four choices as possible answers of which only one was correct. There is +3 (plus three) marks for each correct answer, -1 (minus one) for each wrong answer, and 0 (zero) marks for each un-attempted question. The maximum mark a candidate can obtain in any one section of CCAT is 150.

The examination on both days was held in two shifts and three sessions for each section. Section A was held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and from 2 pm to 3 pm, Section B was held from 10.45 am to 11.45 am and 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm and Section C was held from 12 noon to 1 pm and 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

CDAC C-CAT Result 2025: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the test can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website at cdac.in.

2. On the home page, go to the Education and Training section.

3. Click on the PG Diploma courses tab and then on the ACTS Home tab.

4. In the Important Links section, click on the C-CAT candidate log-in link.

5. Enter the credentials as asked.

6. Check the C-CAT result 2025 displayed on the screen.

7. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

As per the schedule, the first round seat allocation list will be out on January 31, 2025. The last date for payment of seat allocation fee is February 6, 2025. The PG Diploma courses will begin on February 25 and will conclude on August 11, 2025.