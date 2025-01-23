Supreme Court AOR Result 2024 out at sci.gov.in, direct link to check result & marksheet here

Supreme Court of India has declared Supreme Court AOR Result 2024 on January 23, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Advocates-on-Record examination 2024 can check the results and the marksheets on the official website of SCI at sci.gov.in. Supreme Court AOR Result 2024 out, direct link to check result & marksheet (PTI)

The examination for Paper 1 was held on June 10, Paper 2 on June 11, Paper III and Paper IV on June 14 and June 15, 2024 respectively. The examination was held in single shift- from 11 am to 3 pm on all days.

Supreme Court AOR Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the test can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SCI at sci.gov.in.

2. Click on Advocates link and a drop down box will open.

3. Now click on AOR examination link and again a new page will open.

4. Click on result and marksheet links and again a new PDF file will open.

5. Check the result and marks and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Supreme Court of India.