Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Scores released at indianbank.in, here's direct link to check

Indian Bank has released Indian Bank LBO Result 2024 score card. Candidates who have appeared for Local Bank Officers online examination can download the scorecard through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Scores released at indianbank.in, link here

The scores will be available on the official website from January 20 to February 19, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to check their scores.

Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: How to check scores

1. Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on Indian Bank LBO Result 2024 score card link and again a new page will open.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your scores will be displayed.

6. Check the scores and download and page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written test was held on October 10, 2024. It consisted of 155 questions, and the maximum mark was 200. The exam lasted 3 hours. The result was announced on November 27, 2024.

The interview was held from December 5 to December 7, 2024.

The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of 2 years from the date of joining.

The registration process started on August 13 and concluded on September 2, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 Local Bank Officer posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Bank.