SSC CGL typing test held on January 18 second shift cancelled, revised date announced

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 21, 2025 10:38 AM IST

SSC CGL Typing Test: The commission has cancelled the exam based on reports of technical glitches.

SSC CGL Typing Test: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL 2024) held during the second shift on January 18, 2025.

SSC CGL typing test held on January 18 second shift cancelled (HT File Photo)
SSC CGL typing test held on January 18 second shift cancelled (HT File Photo)

The commission has cancelled the exam based on reports of technical glitches.

The re-test will be held on January 31, 1 pm onwards.

“Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, conducted in Shift-II on 18th January 2025, stands cancelled. The re-examination has been rescheduled to 31st January 2025,” the notification reads.

The commission has also announced the tentative date when the admit card will be released – January 31.

How to download SSC CGL admit card for January 31 exam when released

  1. Go to ssc.gov.in
  2. Open the admit card tab.
  3. Click on the exam name.
  4. On the login window, provide the requested information.
  5. Log in and download the admit card.

SSC recently announced additional results for the CGL tier 1 examination.

An additional 18,436 candidates were shortlisted in list 1 (for the Junior Statistical Officer post) and 2,833 were shortlisted in list 2 (for the Statistical Investigator, grade 2 post).

A total of 1,65,240 candidates were shortlisted for the tier 2 examination in list 3, which includes all other posts.

SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result out at ssc.gov.in, shortlisted candidates to appear for Tier II

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on October 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on October 8, 2024.

The result was announced in December, 2024.

Through this recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill 17,727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ central government vacancies.

Candidates should regularly visit the commission's official website for updates about the exam.

