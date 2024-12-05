SSC CGL Result 2024 live: How to check tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in, updates here

SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Check the steps to download tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results in due course of time. Candidates who took the examinations will be able to check and download the scorecards from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The commission has already released the dates of the tier 2 exam that are schedule for January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.. The tier 1 results, as such, are expected to be announced this month. ...Read More

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and released the provisional answer key on October 3.

The objection window closed on October 8.

Notably, the SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SSC CGL results.