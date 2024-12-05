Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: How to check tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 5, 2024 1:57 PM IST
    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The tier 1 results of Combined Graduate Level examinations will be released at ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Check the steps to download tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Check the steps to download tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results in due course of time. Candidates who took the examinations will be able to check and download the scorecards from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The commission has already released the dates of the tier 2 exam that are schedule for January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.. The tier 1 results, as such, are expected to be announced this month. ...Read More

    The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and released the provisional answer key on October 3.

    The objection window closed on October 8.

    Notably, the SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SSC CGL results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 5, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Where to check

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The official website to check for results is ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 5, 2024 1:43 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Exam pattern

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The question paper for the tier 1 exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension.

    Dec 5, 2024 1:33 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Vacancy details

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: the SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

    Dec 5, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Tier 2 exam dates released

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The Tier 2 exams will be conducted on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

    Dec 5, 2024 1:13 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: When was examination conducted?

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024.

    Dec 5, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Direct link to be shared

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Once released, the direct link to check the results will be shared here.

    Dec 5, 2024 1:06 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: About the objection window

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Candidates were allowed to raise objections from October 3 to October 8, 2024.

    Dec 5, 2024 1:02 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: When was provisional answer key released?

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The commission released the provisional key on on October 3.

    Dec 5, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Know about the examination

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The recruitment exam is being conducted for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

    Dec 5, 2024 12:56 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Here's how to download

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Go to the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.
    2. Open the tier 1 exam result link
    3. Download the PDF and check your result using roll number.
    Dec 5, 2024 12:55 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Credentials required

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: To check the results, candidates may need to enter application number/date of birth and password.

    Dec 5, 2024 12:54 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Where to check results

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The results will be released on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 5, 2024 12:51 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Results awaited

    SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The SSC CGL tier 1 results have not been released yet.

    News education exam results SSC CGL Result 2024 live: How to check tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in, updates here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes