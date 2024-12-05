SSC CGL Result 2024 live: How to check tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in, updates here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results in due course of time. Candidates who took the examinations will be able to check and download the scorecards from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The commission has already released the dates of the tier 2 exam that are schedule for January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.. The tier 1 results, as such, are expected to be announced this month. ...Read More
The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and released the provisional answer key on October 3.
The objection window closed on October 8.
Notably, the SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Where to check
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Exam pattern
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: The question paper for the tier 1 exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension.
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Vacancy details
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Tier 2 exam dates released
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: When was examination conducted?
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: About the objection window
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: When was provisional answer key released?
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Know about the examination
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Here's how to download
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:
- Go to the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.
- Open the tier 1 exam result link
- Download the PDF and check your result using roll number.
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Credentials required
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: To check the results, candidates may need to enter application number/date of birth and password.
SSC CGL Result 2024 live: Where to check results
