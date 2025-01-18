SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result out at ssc.gov.in, shortlisted candidates to appear for Tier II

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), Tier I 2024 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result out, shortlisted candidates details here

In List-1 (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer) of result of Tier-I of the said examination, a total of 18,436 candidates were shortlisted and in List-2 (for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II) a total of 2833 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-II (Statistics)]. In List-3 a total of 1,65,240 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I) (for all other posts).

Those candidates who are shortlisted can appear for Tier II examination, said the Commission. The Tier II examination will be held on January 20, 2025.

The official notice reads, "Now, in compliance of Order dated 16.01.2025 in OA No. 474/2025 and Order dated 17.01.2025 in OA No. 239/2025 passed by Ld. CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi, a total of 25+500=525 candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 are being allowed to appear provisionally subject to outcome of the above mentioned OAs, in Tier-II of examination to be conducted on 20th January, 2025."

SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link and a new page will open.

3. Click on SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result lists available on the page.

4. Check the roll numbers and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the shortlisted candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card from January 18 onwards from the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.