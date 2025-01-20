CSEET January 2025 result announced at icsi.edu, here's how to check scores

CSEET Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January result on Monday afternoon at icsi.edu. CSEET Result 2025 Live Updates. CSEET January 2025 result has been announced at icsi.edu. The steps to check scores is given here, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates can check their results by logging in with their application numbers and dates of birth.

In a previous notification, the institute informed candidates that subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the website and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be made available immediately after the result announcement.

The institute will not send physical copies of mark sheets to the candidates.

The entrance test for the CS Executive course was conducted on January 13 in remote-proctored mode.

A remote-proctored test allows candidates to appear online from their homes or any other convenient, isolated place instead of going to an exam centre.

Candidates need a laptop/desktop computer with specifications and tools prescribed by the institute to appear for the remote-proctored CSEET.

They cannot appear for CSEET using mobile phones, tablets, palmtop, etc.

During the exam, candidates were continuously monitored by supervisors, known as proctors, through video/audio mode in the same manner as if they were appearing for the test at examination centres.

How to check CSEET result

Go to the institute's official website, icsi.edu.

Open the CSEET January 2025 result link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the result.

CSEET 2025 pass marks

Candidates must score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper (paper 1, 2, 3, 4) separately, as the case may be, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together to pass the CSEET.

For more information, they can visit the ICSI official website.