ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Live Updates: January exam results today at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January results today, January 20 at 2 pm. The result will be shared with candidates at icsi.edu. "The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 11th January, 2025 & 13th January 2025 would be declared on Monday, 20th January, 2025 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu," the official notification read.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2025 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records,” it added.

The institute said it will not provide physical copy of the result-cum-marks sheet.

The entrance exam for the CS Executive course was held online using remote-proctoring. Candidates were allowed to appear for the exam using a laptop or desktop computer from home or any other convenient and isolated place.

Steps to check CSEET result when announced

Go to icsi.edu.

The CSEET result link will be displayed on the home page. Open it.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download your result.

To pass the exam, candidates need at least 40 per cent marks in each paper separately (paper 1, 2, 3 and 4, as the case may be) and 50 per cent marks in aggregate. There is no negative marking.

Check updates on CSEET result below.