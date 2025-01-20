CSEET January 2025 result declared at icsi.edu, direct link to download scores here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has declared the CSEET January 2025 results on Monday, January 20. Candidates who appeared in the CS Executive Entrance Test can download their scorecards on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Live Updates CSEET January 2025 result has been declared at icsi.edu. The direct link to download scores is given here.

As notified earlier, the ICSI is set to upload formal result-cum-marks-statement on the official website immediately after announcing the result.

Candidates will not be sent offline copies of the document by the institute.

Notably, to qualify in the examination, candidates should score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper, i.e., Paper- 1, Paper -2, Paper -3 and Paper -4 separately, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together.

Additionally, there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

Worth mentioning here, the CSEET examination was conducted through remote proctored mode wherein candidates were allowed to appear for the exam using their own laptop or desktop from a place of their convenience.

Candidates could not use mobile phones, tablets or other such devices, and were continuously monitored by a supervisor through video/audio mode.

ICSI CSEET January 2025 Results: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CSEET January 2025 results

Visit the official website at icsi.edu. On the home page, click on the CSEET result link. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your CSEET January 2025 results will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICSI.