BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 23, 2025 07:21 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on January 4, 2025, and would like to check their results can visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the results of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on its official website.

A re-exam was held for 12,000 candidates on January 4, for those who appeared for the exam at the Bapu Exam Centre. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A re-exam was held for 12,000 candidates on January 4, for those who appeared for the exam at the Bapu Exam Centre. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on January 4, 2025, and would like to check their results can visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

About the exam:

BPSC 70th CCE was conducted on December 13, 2024. A re-exam was held for 12,000 candidates on January 4, for those who appeared for the exam at the Bapu Exam Centre.

The results for posts/ services under the combined competitive examination, finance administrative officer, and equivalent, as well as child development project officer have been announced by the commission.

Direct link to check result for posts/ services under CCE

Direct link to check result for Finance Administrative Officer and equivalent posts

Direct link to check result for Child Development Project Officer post

Candidates who have appeared for the exam, can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results.

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Check for the BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 links available on the home page and click it
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Cut off marks details:

The cut off marks for posts/ services under CCE is 91 for unreserved, 81 for unreserved female, 83 for EWS, 73 for EWS female, 70 for SC, 55 for SC female, 65 for ST and ST female.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
