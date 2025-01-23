THE Rankings by Subjects 2025: IISc in top 100 for CS and Engineering, know where other top Indian institutions stand

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings by Subject for 2025. Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) secured the 96th position in the Computer Science rankings and the 99th position in the Engineering categories. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

THE has ranked universities globally for 11 subjects, which include Arts and Humanities, Computer Science, Business and Economics, Law, Education Studies, Engineering, Physical Sciences, Medical and Health, Life Sciences, Social Sciences and Psychology.

Based on the ranking, various universities from India have found their place on the list. Among them, the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) secured a spot in the top 100 universities globally.

Subject wise:

Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) secured the 96th position in the Computer Science rankings and the 99th position in the Engineering categories.

For the Arts and Humanities category, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the University of Delhi have secured a spot in the 401-500 band. Jadavpur University was listed in the 600+ range.

In the Computer Science category, apart from IISc Bengaluru, Amity University Noida, Jamia Millia Islamia, Symbiosis International University and UPES have secured a spot in the 301-400 band.

In the Business and Economics category, Amity University Noida, KIIT University, University of Delhi and UPES found a place in the 401-500 band. For Law as a subject, only the University of Delhi represented India in the 301+ range. The same in the case of the Education Studies subject, The University of Delhi in the 501-600 band is the only varsity from India to secure a spot in the list.

For Engineering, apart from IISc Bengaluru, Anna University found its place in 251-300 band, Lovely Professional University in the 301-400 band, Jamia Millia Islamia, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences and UPES secured a spot in 401-500 band.

Under the Physical Sciences category, IISc Bengaluru and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences secured a place in the 201-250 range.

For Medical and Health as a subject, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences topped the list from India, placed in the 251-300 range. In the Life Sciences category, Banaras Hindu University, IISc Bengaluru and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences secured a spot in the 251-300 range.

In the Social Sciences category, Lovely Professional University clinched a spot in the 251-300 range and Symbiosis International University in the 301-400 band.

The University of Delhi is the only varsity to be listed in the ranking from India under the Psychology as a subject category. The university has been listed in the 401-500 category.

The rankings are based on various parameters like Research quality, Industry, International Outlook, Research Environment and Teaching.

