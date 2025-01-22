Want to study Design at University of Cambridge in 2025? Check course details, fee structure, career options & more

Do you see yourself as a top designer? Do you want to pursue a course in design from a globally-recognised educational institution? If yes, then the University of Cambridge can be answer for you! Study Design at the University of Cambridge: Explore details on course - from fee structure to career prospects. (Shutterstock)

As one of the highly-ranked institute in the United Kingdom, the University of Cambridge is popular for its range of design courses for undergraduate students. In this article, we will look at what the design course at the university offers aspirants.

What you will learn:

As a student of design at University of Cambridge, the course will help you learn how small and large-scale designs influence people, cultures, economies and the natural world, as informed in the website of the university.

Additionally, the course covers the design of physical objects, apps, artificial intelligence and electronics.

The course, which is structured around a series of core studio projects, aims to help students to create solutions to real-world problems.

Most of the teaching in the course will take place in the design studio and the design projects will be exhibited at the end of each year.

The curriculum will also include lectures, seminars, workshops, and supervisions to build on the practical and professional skills which can be used in the design projects, the university said.

How are you students assessed?

Students are assessed on their studio work at the end of each term through a combination of a portfolio, presentations and coursework.

As per the university, these account for 50 percent of students' overall marks each year. The remaining 50 per cent of the marks will be from the rest of the curriculum.

Who are the teachers?

The design course at the University of Cambridge is taught by practising engineers, architects and designers in studio academics.

Students will be based in the Department of Architecture and will have access to a range of facilities such as workshops, studios, reprographics, digital fabrication lab, and computer workstations.

Course cost:

At the University of Cambridge, students need to consider two main costs –tuition fees and living costs.

As per the university, there are general study costs that will apply for all students.

The university states that the tuition fees for international students depend on the course they are studying. For courses like Architecture, Design, Geography, and Music, the course fee is £35,358 for the 2025 entry.

In design course, there may be additional costs for equipment and filed trips.

For equipment costs, students would require safety boots that come at an estimated cost of £30. The Department covers all costs of materials for model making and drawing.

However, it does not cover basic stationery and consumables such as pens, pencils and glue.

On the other hand, students need to take a compulsory field trip in the first year. The Department covers the costs of travel, entrance fees and accommodation and students are only required to bring money for subsistence (food and drink), the university informed.

Future career prospects:

As per the University of Cambridge, the design course opens doors for the following career avenues for students:

In the built environment In manufacturing In the design sector Entrepreneurship.

For more details about the course, visit the official website through this direct link.