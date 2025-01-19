Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GREAT Scholarships 2025 by British Council: Details about eligibility & more that Indian applicants should know

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 19, 2025 07:21 PM IST

The GREAT Scholarships 2025 will offer as many as 26 scholarships in India from UK universities across diverse subjects. Details on eligibility and more below.

Are you planning to move to the United Kingdom this year for academic pursuits? If yes then we have an exciting news for you!

The British Council has launched GREAT Scholarships 2025: Here's what Indian applicants should know about eligibility, application process and more. (Photo credit: Unsplash)
The British Council has launched GREAT Scholarships 2025: Here's what Indian applicants should know about eligibility, application process and more. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

The British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities has launched the GREAT Scholarships 2025 that will offer students from India the opportunity to undertake postgraduate studies in the UK across various fields of study.

Launched in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign, the GREAT Scholarships 2025 will offer as many as 26 scholarships in India from UK universities across diverse subjects.

Also read: Study Abroad: Due to acute shortage of healthcare workers, Health and Humanities are most sought-after programs

About the scholarship:

Notably, each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a wide range of one-year taught postgraduate courses in the 2025-26 academic year.

Also read: University of Strathclyde invites applications for MSc Advanced Immunology course, check details

26 Institutions covered under the GREAT Scholarship 2025

The GREAT Scholarship 2025 are available to Indian students at the following institutions:

  1. Aston University
  2. Brunel University of London
  3. Cranfield University
  4. City, University of London
  5. Edge Hill University
  6. Keele University
  7. Leeds Arts University
  8. Liverpool Hope University
  9. Norwich University of the Arts
  10. Queen's University Belfast
  11. Robert Gordon University
  12. Royal College of Art
  13. Royal Northern College of Music
  14. Sheffield Hallam University
  15. St. George's, University of London
  16. The University of Edinburgh
  17. The University of Manchester
  18. Trinity Laban
  19. University College London
  20. University of Bath
  21. University of Derby
  22. University of Plymouth
  23. University of Sheffield
  24. University of St. Andrews
  25. University of Strathclyde
  26. University of Warwick

Also read: What is J-1 Intern Visa? Harvard University shares eligibility, duration, how to apply & other details here

How do you know if you are eligible?

To be eligible for the GREAT Scholarship 2025, an Indian applicant must meet the following criteria:

  1. The applicant should be a citizen and resident of India
  2. The applicant must have an undergraduate degree, be motivated, and have an interest in the proposed subject area
  3. He/she should meet the English language requirement of the institution at UK.
  4. The applicant should establish an engagement with the UK as a scholar, through personal and academic fulfilment.
  5. The applicant should be willing to attend a networking event of all UK based GREAT scholars, to discuss experiences and capture perceptions of studying in the UK.
  6. He/she should be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and their HEI and act as an ambassador for the GREAT Scholarships
  7. And, as an alumnus of the GREAT Scholarships, the scholar should be willing occasionally to speak to potential candidates about his or her own experience of studying in the UK.

Know about the application process

When applying, applicants may follow the steps mentioned below as shared in the official website:

  1. Visit the university page and click on the applicant link through to the university's website.
  2. Apply for individual scholarships following the instructions given on each universities’ scholarship webpages.
  3. The deadline to apply for a GREAT Scholarship varies according to each institution. For details on individual institutions’ deadlines, candidates are advised to see the institution page.
  4. Scholars who are selected will be informed by individual universities on the result of their applications.
  5. Scholarship funding will be issued to successful scholars by individual universities after registration.

Interested applicants can visit the official website for more information.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On