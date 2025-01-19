GREAT Scholarships 2025 by British Council: Details about eligibility & more that Indian applicants should know

Are you planning to move to the United Kingdom this year for academic pursuits? If yes then we have an exciting news for you! The British Council has launched GREAT Scholarships 2025: Here's what Indian applicants should know about eligibility, application process and more. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

The British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities has launched the GREAT Scholarships 2025 that will offer students from India the opportunity to undertake postgraduate studies in the UK across various fields of study.

Launched in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign, the GREAT Scholarships 2025 will offer as many as 26 scholarships in India from UK universities across diverse subjects.

About the scholarship:

Notably, each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a wide range of one-year taught postgraduate courses in the 2025-26 academic year.

26 Institutions covered under the GREAT Scholarship 2025

The GREAT Scholarship 2025 are available to Indian students at the following institutions:

Aston University Brunel University of London Cranfield University City, University of London Edge Hill University Keele University Leeds Arts University Liverpool Hope University Norwich University of the Arts Queen's University Belfast Robert Gordon University Royal College of Art Royal Northern College of Music Sheffield Hallam University St. George's, University of London The University of Edinburgh The University of Manchester Trinity Laban University College London University of Bath University of Derby University of Plymouth University of Sheffield University of St. Andrews University of Strathclyde University of Warwick

How do you know if you are eligible?

To be eligible for the GREAT Scholarship 2025, an Indian applicant must meet the following criteria:

The applicant should be a citizen and resident of India The applicant must have an undergraduate degree, be motivated, and have an interest in the proposed subject area He/she should meet the English language requirement of the institution at UK. The applicant should establish an engagement with the UK as a scholar, through personal and academic fulfilment. The applicant should be willing to attend a networking event of all UK based GREAT scholars, to discuss experiences and capture perceptions of studying in the UK. He/she should be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and their HEI and act as an ambassador for the GREAT Scholarships And, as an alumnus of the GREAT Scholarships, the scholar should be willing occasionally to speak to potential candidates about his or her own experience of studying in the UK.

Know about the application process

When applying, applicants may follow the steps mentioned below as shared in the official website:

Visit the university page and click on the applicant link through to the university's website. Apply for individual scholarships following the instructions given on each universities’ scholarship webpages. The deadline to apply for a GREAT Scholarship varies according to each institution. For details on individual institutions’ deadlines, candidates are advised to see the institution page. Scholars who are selected will be informed by individual universities on the result of their applications. Scholarship funding will be issued to successful scholars by individual universities after registration.

Interested applicants can visit the official website for more information.