Study Abroad: Due to acute shortage of healthcare workers, Health and Humanities are most sought-after programs

The healthcare, humanities, and social sciences sectors are not only growing but also reshaping career opportunities for international students. By 2030, individuals aged 65 and older are projected to make up over 20% of the population in countries like Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. In Canada, the healthcare and social assistance sector is projected to employ 3.1 million workers by 2031; by 2033, in Australia, this sector is expected to grow by more than half a million employees, a 25% increase over 2023 figures. Similarly, in the US, the healthcare and social assistance sector is forecasted to create 2.2 million new jobs while in the European Union (EU), health and social care is anticipated to expand by 12% during the same period. International students are showing increased interest in health and social care programs - between 2019 and 2023, enrolment in health programs rose significantly.

Not surprisingly, international students are showing increased interest in health and social care programs - between 2019 and 2023, enrolment in health programs rose significantly. Social science disciplines, such as psychology and social work, are also gaining traction as students increasingly recognise the importance of cultural competency and communication skills in today’s interconnected world.

In an exclusive interview, Saif Iqbal, Vice President, ApplyBoard, talks about the shortage of healthcare workers globally and the increasing interest in healthcare and humanities programs by international students. Founded in 2015, ApplyBoard is a leading international student mobility technology platform that has so far empowered over 10 lakh students from 150+ countries to achieve their academic dreams.

Globally, the demand for healthcare professionals is increasing exponentially. Is this the big reason why international students are now choosing healthcare programs?

The global demand for healthcare professionals is certainly being driven by factors such as aging populations and demographic shifts. These demographic trends are contributing to a growing interest in healthcare programs as students pursue education that aligns with high-demand career opportunities in a rapidly aging global workforce.

Within the healthcare sector, what are the most in-demand verticals? Within the healthcare sector, several fields are experiencing particularly high demand:

● Geriatric Care: With aging populations worldwide, the need for specialised professionals in elderly care is paramount.

● Mental Health Professionals: Rising awareness of mental health issues has spurred demand for psychologists, counsellors, and psychiatric nurses.

● Nursing and Allied Health: Nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and personal support workers play critical roles in providing direct patient care and supporting healthcare systems globally.

● Healthcare Management: As healthcare systems expand, skilled administrators are essential for efficient operation.

Name the countries facing acute shortage of healthcare professionals and opening more job opportunities for international applicants.

Several countries are actively addressing shortages of healthcare workers and offering job opportunities for international graduates:

● Canada: Projects an additional 258,000 healthcare jobs by 2031.

● Australia: Anticipates a 25% increase in healthcare roles, adding over 500,000 positions by 2033.

● United Kingdom: Plans to create over 349,000 new roles in health and social work by 2035.

● United States: Expects the healthcare sector to add 2.2 million jobs by 2033.

● Germany: Continues to offer job opportunities, particularly in nursing and elderly care

What is driving the shift to humanities programs?

The shift toward humanities programs is being driven by a combination of societal changes and workforce demands. As the global population ages, particularly in developed countries, there is a growing need for professionals who can address the challenges of an older demographic, including healthcare, social services, and community support. This has led to an increased demand for fields like social work, psychology, and public health, as these disciplines prepare students to provide essential services and support. Additionally, the workforce is facing significant gaps due to retirements, creating opportunities for international students to contribute to sectors in need, especially healthcare. With a projected shortage of healthcare professionals, including nurses and social workers, humanities programs offer the skills required to meet this demand.

Furthermore, the diversification of career paths for humanities graduates — spanning business, healthcare, and the non-profit sector — has made these degrees more appealing. Additionally, as technology continues to reshape industries, there is a growing recognition of the need for professionals who understand human behaviour, ethics, and societal impacts, making humanities programs increasingly relevant in today’s digital age.

Currently, within humanities, what are the most popular programs?

Currently, the most sought-after humanities programs include:

● Psychology: Addressing mental health needs globally.

● International Relations: Preparing students for careers in diplomacy and global governance.

● Sociology and Anthropology: Equipping graduates to tackle social and cultural challenges.

Are emerging study-abroad destinations more affordable for these programs?

The cost of studying abroad can vary greatly depending on several factors, including the program a student wishes to pursue, the country they choose, and their personal budget. While traditional study destinations like the US and the UK often come with higher tuition fees and living costs, emerging destinations tend to offer more affordable options. For instance, Germany is known for its low or even free tuition fees, making it an attractive option for students seeking to study health and humanities. Similarly, Ireland and Finland provide excellent opportunities for international students, offering high-quality education at relatively lower costs.