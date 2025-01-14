Actor, musician or screenwriter, here are some creative careers that you can choose with a Performing Arts degree

Have you ever wondered if your passion for acting or music could help you lead a successful life? Well, it definitely can with a Performing Arts degree. Over the years, the role of Performic Arts as an area of study has become a popular choice among talented individuals who aspire for a career in the entertainment or creative industry. Check the five creative professions that you can choose with a Performing Arts degree. (Unsplash)

In common parlance, Performing Arts consists of activities that are performed for an audience. It includes a a plethora of disciplines such as music, dance, theatre and more. Apart from these, the skills gained through a performing arts course also open doors to other valuable careers.

Here are some of the interesting career options that you can consider with a Performing Arts degree as per a QS Top Universities report.

1. Musical theatre performer

If you are passionate about music, the most lucrative career option for you with performing arts degree is to become a musical theater performer. As per the QS Top Universities report, it can be a demanding career, and competition for the role is fierce. To excel in the role, you will need to be highly skilled in singing, dancing and even acting, and gain as much experience as possible.

2. Actor

Despite being regarded as one of the most unsecure professions due to its competitive nature, acting is still another go-to career options for those with a performance arts degree - especially for those who are inclined towards drama or theatre performances. If you have the zeal to struggle, you can lead a successful career as an actor by exploring various character roles on the stage, film or television and even radio.

3. Therapist - dance, music or drama

Another career option for performance arts degree holders as per the QS Top Universities report is that of a dance-therapist, music-therapist or a drama-therapist. The report states that through this roles, individuals can use their love of dance, music or drama to help individuals of all ages overcome personal difficulties. In such jobs, individuals will need a postgraduate qualification in their sector of choice, as well as a paid or unpaid experience in helping people overcome problems or difficulties.

4. Theatre director

Performing Arts degree holders can also explore jobs like theatre director who are responsible to bring scripts to life on the stage, and work closely with all those involved to create a show for an audience.

A successful theatre director has to make himself/herself indispensable at their local theatres. Individuals may start with an amateur theatre group and climb up the ladder by gaining strong skills and repute, the report states.

5. Screenwriter

Finally, if you are passionate about writing creative scripts using your imagination, you may consider becoming a screenwriter. As a screenwriter you will be responsible to create engaging stories for diverse platforms - from films to television and even computer games, according to the report.

Meanwhile, some of the other jobs that you can consider with a performing arts degree as per the QS Top Universities report include Arts administrator, Theatre stage manager, Broadcasting presenter and more.