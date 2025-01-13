Love travelling? Here are 5 jobs listed by Forbes that will take you places!

Agree or not but travelling is one of the most unique ways through which you can live a life filled with adventures and thrill. People across ages aspire to travel across the world, explore multiple places. and meet as many people from diverse cultures at least once in their lifetime. However, not many have the luxury of time or resources to live this dream. If you are passionate about travelling and want to have a career that takes you places, here are 5 jobs that you can consider as per Forbes. (Unsplash)

Fortunately, there are some professions in the world that guarantees to take you places - quite literally! If you are starting your professional life soon and have a traveller's spirit, consider choosing one of these thrilling jobs as listed in a Forbes report.

A major perk? In most of these professions, your travel, stay and other related expenses are taken care of by the company.

Airline Pilot

Goes without saying, the job of an airline pilot is one that requires constant travelling. As a pilot, you will be responsible for flying aircrafts keeping the safety of passengers in utmost priority. The job will also allow you to explore places that may be completely new to you.

To qualify as a pilot, you would need a bachelor's degree and need to have passed the relevant examinations to be licensed pilot.

2. Flight attendant

Similar to pilots, flight attendants too can travel the world and explore multiple cultures as part of their job. Be it domestic or international flight, flight attendants, in line with their service, are required to move from places frequently.

To become a flight attendant, you will need to have the necessary training from a certified institute, apart from required educational qualifications.

3. Management Consultant

As per the Forbes report, Management Consultant is another professional sector that requires travelling. According to the report, “Management consultants work closely with domestic or international clients and provide business solutions to organizational issues involving maximizing business performance, business processes and revenue streams.”

Minimum qualifications to become a Management Consultant include a bachelor's degree in business administration, economics or finance, the report says.

4. Tour Guide

As a tour guide, your job responsibility will lie in leading visitors through historical and geographical destinations of the world. For the purpose, you are typically expected to possess a detailed knowledge about places where you will be guiding tourists.

To be a successful tour guide, you may need to have the required educational backing and an authorised license.

5. Travel Nurse

As the name suggests, a travel nurse, as defined by the Forbes report, “is a registered nurse who works short-term contracts in various locations where healthcare facilities are understaffed.”

At the end of their contract, such nurses either move on to a new location and opportunity or extend their stay at the same medical facility, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, some other jobs that require travelling as per the Forbes report include Auditor, Pharmaceutical Sales Representative, Construction Manager, Professional Interpreter, and Diplomat (Foreign Service Officer).