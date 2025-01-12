Tell me about yourself: Harvard Business Review suggests how to answer this common job interview question

Most of the job interviews open with this common question: “So, tell me about yourself”. Tell me about yourself: Tips to answer this comm job interview question(Pexels/Photo for representation )

It seems like an easy question without any technicalities, but answering it may not be easy because of its open-ended nature.

What should the candidate do? Should s/he tell about life, the last job, experience and expertise?

Harvard Business Review has shared some tips on how to nail this common job interview question.

Go beyond your bio

Interviews are more about making strong matches than proving qualifications. The interviewer has your resume and already knows about you. If you were not qualified, you wouldn’t be in that room.

Career strategist John Lees recommended approaching the interview like an audition. “Imagine your interviewers running a movie in their heads where you are working with their team, presenting to their boss, talking to customers or shareholders.”

There is no need to discuss your personal life or hobbies at the start of the interview. That can come later when the interview is winding down.

For now, approach the question by identifying what the organisation needs specifically from the role and then customize your response to position yourself as the best fit to fill those needs.

Identify the need

To prepare your answer to this question, go through the job description and look for phrases like “required”, “must have”, “highly desired”, etc. and highlight in your answer that you have those qualities.

Phrases like “preferred” may be less important even if you meet those standards. Pay attention to points like “what we are looking for” and “what we need”.

The tone of the job description is also important. It can indicate whether employees like to have fun in the office or it is a conservative workplace where people are expected to be serious about the work.

Visit the “About Us” section on the organisation's website to learn about its work culture and core values.

Now, write down three qualities they are looking for.: “They’re looking for someone who…”

Fill the need

Start the answer with “I’m someone who…” or “At work, my approach is…”

Pick your professional experience that illustrates you filled that particular need in another job, preferably one in which the setting of your story matches the setting of the business to which you’re applying.

Practice your answer well before the interview.

Answering, in this manner, should do more than just widen eyes in the room. It should also put you above the other applicants because, unlike them, you didn’t just tell them about you; you pointed out why you matter to the organisation.