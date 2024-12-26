‘What made you choose this university?’, learn to crack common admission interviews as per a QS Top Universities report

Cracking an interview, whether for a job or for academic pursuits, is not always a hunky-dory process. An individual needs to be fully prepared and get his/her homework done well in advance to be able to put a good show and impress the interviewers. Most educational institutions today regard interviews as a deciding factor when it comes to admitting students. The performance of applicants in interviews determine whether or not they would be selected by the university management. Know some commonly asked questions during admission interviews and learn the tips to answer them like a pro. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

Most university interviews are similar to job interviews wherein candidates are typically asked about their interests, skills and the reason behind their application, among other things. In such cases, interviewers generally analyse a candidate's knowledge and presentation while answering questions.

In this article, we will look at some of the commonly asked questions during university interviews as featured in a QS Top Universities article, and how can candidates answer them:

What made you choose this university?

As per the QS report, this is one of the most common questions asked during admission interviews where applicants are tested for their knowledge of the institution as well as gives a sense of their motivating factor.

While answering, it is recommended that candidates think about what makes them and the university perfect for each other. They must try to give detailed, thoughtful reasons, by mentioning the department’s approach to the course they have opted, or if the university has particularly strong facilities for the course.

Candidates should not say anything that indicates they didn’t really put much thought into their decision.

2. Why do you want to study this subject?

This is another important admission question wherein interviewers try to gather knowledge about a candidate's interest in the preferred subject

Candidate can speak about how they enjoyed studying the particular subject in their A levels, or, if they are applying for postgraduation, they can talk about their interest for the subject during the undergraduate classes.

Candidates can also speak about how the subject fits in with their career goals or other aspirations.

3. What are your most valuable achievements?

When candidates are asked about achievements, they can talk about anything recent that they are particularly proud of, unless the interviewers specify that they want to know about an academic achievement.

Examples can be a prize the candidate won during their studies, a test they scored well, or an interesting project they were a part of. Alternatively, candidates can also talk about non-academic activities such as a prize they won by playing a sport or a music instrument they learnt recently.

This gives a sense of commitment on the part of the candidate much to the liking of interviewers.

4. What is your greatest strength and weakness?

This is another common question asked in most interviews. When asked about strength, it is advisable for candidates to say something that is more thoughtful and backed with examples, the QS report stated.

Likewise, for the weakness part, it is always good to be honest and talk about something that candidates really want to improve on, and steps they are already taking to work on it. This shows a sense of confidence and self-awareness in the candidate.

5. Why should we offer you an admission?

Finally, when candidates are asked as to why they would be good fit for the university, one way to answer the question would be to summarize all the positive points that makes the candidate an ideal student for the course and the institution at large. A candidate should not get over the top with the answer, rather they should focus on their key skills that could be rewarding for the university.