SLAT 2025 scorecards released at slat-test.org, direct link to download here

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the scorecards of Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 on Thursday, December 26. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their scorecards from the official website at slat-test.org. SLAT 2025 scorecards are out at slat-test.org. The direct link to download is given here.

To download, candidates will need to enter their Registration ID and Password.

It may be mentioned here that the computer-based test was conducted on two days, on December 13 and December 15, 2024.

Candidates could appear for SLAT on both the dates. The website had stated that if a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation.

Furthermore, as per the official website, there would be no normalization. “A rigorous process that has been statistically tested will be administered to ensure that unique types of questions are framed under a specific topic across the question papers. The normal spread will ensure that there is no unfair advantage to candidates who opt for any specific test / multiple tests. This will ensure the normalisation of the spread of questions across sections. Furthermore, the question papers will be normalised for the level of difficulty across all two tests,” it had stated.

Notably, candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interview (PI) based on their respective Entrance Test marks. They will need to check the respective institute website for information and dates of PI.

SLAT 2025 scorecard: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SLAT 2024 scorecard

Visit the official website at slat-test.org. Click on the button to download the SLAT 2025 scorecard at the top of the home page. Enter your login credentials and click on submit. Check the SLAT 2025 scorecard displayed on the screen. Download the SLAT 2025 scorecard and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SLAT 2025.