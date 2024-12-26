XAT 2025 Admit Card released at xatonline.in, download via direct link here

XLRI - Xavier School of Management has released the XAT 2025 Admit Card on Thursday, December 26. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download their XLRI XAT hall ticket from the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. XAT 2025 Admit Card is out at xatonline.in. Download via direct link here.

Notably, XAT 2025 will be conducted on Sunday, January 05, 2025. The examination will be conducted across the country at various cities. A total of 34 new test cities have been added for the exam this year.

The examination will consist of two parts- Part I and 2. In Part I sections to be included are- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK).

Additionally, a total of 26 questions will be asked in the Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section, about 21 in Decision Making (DM), and about 28 in Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) section.

Likewise, about 20 questions will be asked for Part 2, General Knowledge (GK).

It may be mentioned here that the admit card was initially scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024, but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

XAT 2025 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the XAT 2025 admit card:

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the XAT Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials (XAT ID and User Password) and click on submit. Your XAT 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the XAT 2025 admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of XAT.