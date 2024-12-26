RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2129 posts begins today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC will start the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2024 registration process on December 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Senior Teacher posts can check the direct link on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration for 2129 posts begins today(File Photo)

The registration process begins today, December 26, and will conclude on January 24, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 2129 posts for 8 subjects: Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Eligibility Criteria

For Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu and Punjabi subjects: Candidates should have graduation or equivalent examination degree from a recognised university with concerned subject as option subject, and degree or diploma in Education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/ Government.

For Science subjects: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro-Biology, Bio-Technology and Bio-Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

For Social Science subjects: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects- History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on apply online link and a new page will open.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees