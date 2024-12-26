National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June 2024 certificate on December 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check and download the certificates from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2024 certificate released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

The UGC NET June examination was held from August 21 to September 4, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. The results for the same was announced on October 27, 2024.

UGC NET June 2024 certificate: How to download

All those candidates who have appeared for the written test can download the certificate by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2024 certificate link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your certificate will be displayed.

Check the certificate and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the certificate, he/ she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, UGC NET December 2024 city intimation slip has been released and is available on the website. The exam city slip has been released for January 3, 2025 examination only. UGC NET December 2024 examination will be held from January 3 to January 16, 2025 across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test mode in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.