UGC NET: Tamil Nadu minister writes to Pradhan to reschedule exam considering Pongal

PTI | , Chennai
Dec 25, 2024 09:15 AM IST

In light of Pongal celebrations from January 14-16, Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan has urged the Centre to reschedule the UGC-NET exam. 

In view of the harvest festival 'Pongal' celebrations in Tamil Nadu from January 14 to 16, 2025, the UGC-National Eligibility Test, scheduled to be held during those days as well should be rescheduled, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan appealed to the Centre on Monday.

UGC NET: Tamil Nadu minister writes to Pradhan to reschedule exam(Hindustan Times/File photo for representation)
UGC NET: Tamil Nadu minister writes to Pradhan to reschedule exam(Hindustan Times/File photo for representation)

Also read: Centre ends ‘no-detention policy’ for Classes 5, 8 students; Tamil Nadu says won't scrap it

Writing to Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, Cheziaan said that the National Testing Agency under the Education Ministry has scheduled the UGC-NET December 2024 from January 3 to 16, 2025. Pongal festival falls on January 14, 2025 and Thiruvalluvar Day (Mattu Pongal) is celebrated the following day and the Farmers Day (Uzhavar Thirunal-- Kanum Pongal) on January 16.

Also read: State Eligibility Test would be conducted in TN: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

Pongal was not merely a festival, but an "emblem of our culture and traditional heritage that spans over 3,000 years," the Minister underscored and added that the Tamil Nadu government had already declared holidays from January 14 to 16, 2025 for the Pongal festival.

"If the NET exam is held during the Pongal holidays, it will hamper the preparations for the exam in view of the celebrations," he said. Further, Cheziaan said, "I therefore request your kind intervention to reschedule the UGC-NET examinations and other examinations to appropriate dates thereby ensuring that students and scholars of Tamil Nadu and other states where the harvest festival is celebrated can appear for the examinations."

Also read: ‘Insensitivity’: Kanimozhi demands rescheduling of UGC-NET exam due to Pongal

In view of the Pongal festival, the Chartered Accountants foundation examination, January 2025 has been rescheduled, following a request by S Venkatesan, Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, the Minister pointed out.

Exam and College Guide
