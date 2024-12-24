Centre ends ‘no-detention policy’ for Classes 5, 8 students; Tamil Nadu says won't scrap it

The Tamil Nadu government has clarified that the Union government’s decision to do away with the ‘no detention policy’ for students of Classes 5 and 8 will not apply in state-run schools. FILE: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh visits a government school where a female teacher was stabbed by a youth, in Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu,(PTI)

Minister for education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi called the Centre’s decision "a stumbling block" for students from the underprivileged section and added that the state will continue to follow the current model of automatic promotions in the said classes.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we have not implemented the National Education Policy, and we are in the process of drafting an exclusive State Education Policy. Since the state is following a policy of its own, the Union Government’s move will be applicable only to schools owned by the Centre in the state,” Deccan Herald quoted the minister as saying

“It won’t apply to any other schools. Therefore, parents, students, teachers, and educationists don’t have to worry or get confused over the Union Government’s policy. The state government makes it clear that the current method of no detention policy will continue,” he added.

Tamil Nadu has had a policy of no detention for a long time. It is aimed to ensure that students from underprivileged and rural areas get enough chances so that they may be able to complete their education.

Centre scraps ‘no detention policy’

The Union government scrapped the 'no-detention policy' for Classes 5 and 8 in schools governed by it allowing them to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams, according to officials.

Following the amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 18 states and Union Territories have already done away with the 'no-detention policy' for the two classes.

According to a gazette notification, after the conduct of regular examination, if a child fails to fulfil the promotion criteria, as notified from time to time, he shall be given additional instruction and opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of results.

If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be.

"During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child as well as the parents of the child, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment," the notification said.

However, the government has clarified that no child shall be expelled from any school till the completion of elementary education.