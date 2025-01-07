Ivy League schools explained: Harvard to University of Pennsylvania, these are most sought-after global institutions

Among the many resolutions that students will be making or have made this year is the dream to move abroad for academic pursuits. For a successful career, it is essential for students to choose the right educational institution to pursue the course of their choice. Princeton University is the top Ivy League school as the US News and World Report. (Photo credits: princeton.edu)

But how does one decide which global university is the best among the plethora of choices available today? One of the easiest ways to get an idea about an educational institutions is through their global rankings among their peers. QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education Rankings are some of the well-known ranking frameworks.

Alternatively, aspirants can also choose from among the Ivy League schools.

In this article, we will explain what Ivy League schools are, the institutions it comprises and their rankings as per US News and World Report.

Ivy League schools explained

The Ivy League schools comprise of the most sought-after higher-learning institutions across the world. Ivy League consists of eight private research universities in the United States that are globally known to have produced gems - from well-rounded student-athletes, to future presidents, Nobel Prize winners and other high-achieving graduates.

Also read: IIM Lucknow opens applications for PhD Program in Management 2025, check course details here

According to US News and World Report, the list includes some of the oldest institutions in education, with well-respected professors, ample research grants and generous financial aid resources.

The Ivy League schools and their National University Rankings:

1. Princeton University

Topping the list of Ivy League schools as per US News and World Report is the Princeton University. Touted to be the fourth-oldest college in the United States, Princeton University secured National University Ranking (NUR) of 1.

2. Harvard University

Coming second in the list is the Harvard University which scored NUR of 3. As per US News and World Report, Harvard has more than 100 research centers on campus. Apart from an undergraduate college, Harvard has 13 schools and institutes for business, graduate education, engineering and law schools, as well as the John F. Kennedy School of Government.

3. Yale University

Located in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale University comes third in the list of Ivy League Schools. The university has an NUR of 5 and is home to 13 professional schools, including the highly-ranked law school and schools of medicine, management, art and nursing.

4. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania is the fourth-best Ivy League School as per the US News and World Report. The institution secured an NUR of 10. According to the report, the school has the highest study abroad participation of the Ivy League with international study programs offered in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

5. Cornell University

Cornell University is located in Ithaca, New York and secured an NUR of 11. The university was founded in 1865 and touted to be youngest Ivy League school.

6. Brown University

Located in Providence, Rhode Island, Brown University comes sixth in the list of Ivy Leagues Schools by US News and World Report. The institute has an NUR of 13.

Also read: List of key scholarship schemes offered by central and state governments to study abroad with details

7. Columbia University

Columbia University is located in New York and has bagged the seventh spost among the Ivy League Schools. The university also secured an NUR of 13.

Also read: Want to study in Australia? Check these scholarships to support your study

8. Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College is eighth-best Ivy League School, as per the US News and World Report. The NUR of Dartmouth College is 15.

For more related information, visit the official website of US News and World Report.