IIM Lucknow opens applications for PhD Program in Management 2025, check course details here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is accepting applications for its Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) for the 2025 academic session. The program aims at developing exceptional scholars dedicated to advancing management knowledge. IIM Lucknow is inviting applications for PhD Program in Management 2025,

The full-time program spans approximately 4.5 years and provides an intellectually enriching environment that equips students for careers in academia, corporate leadership, and public sector research, as per an IIM Lucknow press release.

Notably, the deadline to apply for the PhD program is February 23, 2025. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying can apply early.

Also read: CAT 2024: Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging CAT 2024 results, says ‘we find no reason to interfere’

Prof. Archana Shukla, Director of IIM Lucknow, spoke about the doctoral program and said it nurtures intellectual curiosity and scholarly excellence, providing an environment that challenges conventional boundaries and inspires innovative thinking.

"Our doctoral candidates are equipped with the tools to pioneer impactful research, address complex real-world challenges, and emerge as thought leaders who drive meaningful change in academia, industry, and society at large," Prof. Shukla added.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kozhikode: A look at placement records of India's top 3 business schools

The release informed that the PhD program offered by IIM Lucknow includes a wide range of research specialisations. These include:

Agri-Business Management Business Sustainability Communication Decision Sciences (OR/Stats) Business Environment (Economics) Finance & Accounting Human Resource Management Information Technology & Systems Marketing Management Operations Management Strategic Management

Eligibility criteria and application process

To apply for the PhD program, candidates should meet the following eligibility criteria:

A Master’s degree or its equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks

Or

A Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (or a four-year graduate degree) with at least 65% marks

Or

Professional qualifications like CA, ICWA, or CS with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks and a B.Com. undergraduate degree

Or

A two/three-year full-time classroom-based PGDM from any of the IIMs with a minimum CGPA of 6/10 or 60%.

Moreover, applicants should also have a valid score in one of these exams - CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, or JRF/SRF (UGC/CSIR/ICAR), with scores from the last two years being accepted as valid.

Also read: Smart Cities Mission led to 22% rise in school enrolment, improved crime tracking: IIM-B studies

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their exam scores and invited for a selection interview.

Notably, candidates holding qualifications from IIMs may be exempt from taking an exam and can apply directly.

Prof. Pushpendra Priyadarshi, Chairperson of Doctoral Program in Management, highlighted that the doctoral program at IIM Lucknow is designed for aspiring academicians passionate about advancing knowledge through groundbreaking research.

Prof Priyadarshi said, "With a legacy spanning over two decades, the program’s rigorous training has led to impactful research shaping organizational strategies and public policy. I encourage prospective candidates to apply and join our vibrant, intellectually stimulating environment, where they can collaborate and work alongside world-class faculty.”

Other benefits for students:

Full tuition waivers and semi-furnished 1BHK accommodation facilities for doctoral scholars.

Monthly stipend, contingency grants for academic needs, a one-time computer purchase grant, and extensive travel and conference registration support.

Additional benefits include funding for case writing and field research, annual membership fees for professional societies, and reimbursement for family health insurance premiums, ensuring a holistic environment conducive to advanced research.

For more information, applicants are advised to visit the official website of IIM Lucknow iiml.ac.in. Alternatively, for any queries, they can contact the Administrative Officer (DPM) at dpmoffice@iiml.ac.in.