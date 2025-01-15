University of Strathclyde invites applications for MSc Advanced Immunology course, check details

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications from interested candidates for its Advanced Immunology course starting in September 2025. Students will have two semesters of postgraduate lectures and integrated laboratory courses.(File Photo / Reuters)

About the course:

The course aims to provide students with comprehensive postgraduate life sciences training including a broad range of practical laboratory skills. This is complemented by classes that develop your transferable skills in: statistics, presentations, career development, ethics, science writing skills, ability to design experiments and analyse sophisticated datasets, informed the university.

Students will have two semesters of postgraduate lectures and integrated laboratory courses.

Course details:

In Semester 1, students will refine their core skills in statistical and data analysis, presentation, report writing, ethics and health and safety. They will learn the application aspects of clinical immunology in understanding various immune responses. Furthermore, they will get to interact with entrepreneurship experts in translating innovative ideas into future business plans.

In Semester 2, students will study advanced topics in four disciplines (biochemistry, immunology, microbiology and pharmacology) with a strong emphasis on practical laboratory techniques, advanced research methods, and further development of analytical skills through workshops. Students will also cover various aspects of protective and pathological immune responses to infections with various pathogens. Students will attend short optional classes in: In vivo biology, drug discovery and haematology.

Finally, students will undertake a summer research project. They will have the opportunity to complete a substantial laboratory-based research project and write a thesis based on your experimental data. Alternatively, they could choose to study and complete a critical analysis of scientific papers in biochemistry.

Fee details: £31,250 for 2025/26

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum second-class (2:2) honours degree or overseas equivalent, in a biological or chemical discipline. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Students can learn more about studying this programme and MSc Programmes with a focus on Biomedical/ Bioscience and Cancer by attending a webinar on January 23 at 12:00 GMT which will include an overview of the programmes and the option to ask Department staff and the Admissions Team any questions students might have in a Q&A session, mentioned the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

