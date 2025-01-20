Study abroad: Pursue MSc Biodiversity and Conservation at University of Sheffield, check course details here

The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, is accepting applications for its MSc in Biodiversity and Conservation course which commences in September 2025. University of Sheffield has opened applications for its MSc Biodiversity and Conservation. Check course details here.

As per the University, students will gain an insight about major conservation issues and their human and environmental drivers across a range of ecosystems.

Additionally, students will also gain skills needed to understand how to balance human needs with efforts to address the biodiversity and climate crisis, the University added.

About the course:

The MSc Biodiversity and Conservation course is aimed at preparing students for a career protecting biodiversity in a range of natural, agricultural and urban ecosystems around the world.

Also, the course will include a substantial part in fieldwork.

Through the course, students will receive training in the principles of experimental design and data collection in an area of conservation and biodiversity interest, thereby equipping them with the key skills to plan, manage and generate data from their own research.

They will also learn how environmental change can impact biodiversity and how the effective management of ecosystems can positively impact both biodiversity and the ecosystem itself.

As part of the course, students will spend three months researching an area of biodiversity or conservation that matches their interests. They could be field-based, lab-based or complete a computational data-driven project around topics such as urbanisation, ecosystem services, tropical deforestation, and marine conservation.

The University has also listed a few example of research projects that include the following:

Bigger, better, more, joined: habitat fragmentation and the conservation of rare birds in the Peak District Biodiversity change under climate and environmental variation Using eDNA data for biodiversity monitoring

Course duration:

The duration of the course is 1 year.

Eligibility requirements:

To be eligible for the course, applicants need to hold a three year bachelor degree with a minimum of 55 per cent from a recognised university in a relevant subject and modules. Applicants should hold degrees in subject areas which include Agriculture, Animal Science, Biology, Botany, Conservation, Ecology, Environment Management, Fisheries, Forestry , Marine Biology, Natural Sciences. and Zoology. An applicant should also have an Overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Course fee:

The fee for overseas applicants is £33,970.

For more related information, interested applicants are advised to visit the official website through this direct link. They can also contact at study@sheffield.ac.uk.