Amazon announces 500 scholarships for female students worth 2 lakh each, details inside

Amazon Future Engineer program’s 'Careers of the Future' summit held in Delhi, announced that the Amazon Future Engineer program has trained 3 million government school students and over 20,000 teachers across 272 districts in 8 Indian states. The program targets students in grades 6 and above who reside in tier 2 cities. It aims to bridge the gender gap in the technology sector. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)

The 'Careers of the Future' Summit 2025, hosted by Amazon under the Amazon Future Engineer Program in Delhi, brought together public policy and industry leaders to discuss critical aspects of computer science education.

Amazon is offering 500 merit-based scholarships worth INR 2 lakhs each, over four years, to female students pursuing undergraduate degrees in computer science engineering or related fields.

The program provides students access to engaging, multi-lingual learning materials in seven Indian languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya, and Marathi. Enhanced with advanced computer science modules, the program empowers students to develop sophisticated applications while fostering a deeper understanding of foundational AI concepts, coding principles, and the transformative power of technology in their lives through immersive project-based learning, mentioned the press release.

This initiative provides comprehensive support beyond financial aid which includes mentorship from Amazon employees, advanced personalised coding boot camps, and access to personal laptops to facilitate learning and career development.

About the summit:

The Summit explored the role of computer science in preparing children for future careers, identified best practices for scaling quality computer science education across the country, and examined the crucial roles of government, industry, and educational institutions in bridging the gap between education and career opportunities.

"At Amazon, we are committed to bridging India's digital divide through education. Our Amazon Future Engineer program is offering 500 merit-based scholarships worth INR 2 lakhs each to female computer science students. We have already trained 3 million government school students and 20,000 teachers across 8 states. By empowering India's youth with future-ready skills, we are nurturing the next generation of tech innovators. This investment in diverse, inclusive education is key to unlocking India's potential and driving sustainable growth," said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India.

