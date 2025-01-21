What BJP's second manifesto for Delhi elections promises to students

In its second manifesto for Delhi elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party promised financial assistance to youths preparing for competitive examinations and free education for needy students. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Manoj Tiwari with Delhi party President Virendra Sachdeva, and party leader Vijender Gupta during the launch of the second part of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections(PTI)

Launching the manifesto, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the party will provide ₹15,000 in financial assistance for competitive exam aspirants and reimburse travel and application fees twice.

The party also plans to provide free education in government institutions to the needy ones up to post-graduation level.

We will provide free education from KG to PG to the needy students in government education institutes in Delhi," Thakur said.

In its second manifesto, the BJP said it would provide a ₹1,000 monthly stipend to Scheduled Caste students in technical and commerce courses under the ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme’.

The party has also announced plans to form welfare boards for taxi, auto drivers and domestic workers. In addition to life and accident insurance, the party has promised scholarships for their children.

BJP manifesto dangerous for country: Kejriwal

Reacting to the manifesto, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it "dangerous for the country".

He alleged that the party plans to shut free education in government schools and dismantle free health services.

"If the BJP comes to power, they will stop free education, end free health facilities and make it difficult for the poor to survive in Delhi. This is a direct attack on the welfare of the common man," he said.

"The BJP's Sankalp Patra is a blueprint for closing government schools and Mohalla Clinics, which have been a lifeline for many," he added.

(With inputs from agencies).