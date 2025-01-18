AAP vs BJP freebies: Who promised what ahead of Delhi election? A comparison

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the two top contenders of the Delhi assembly election have announced a slew of perks for the people of the city in a bid to woo them for the high-voltage poll, which is set to take place on February 5. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on his way to file nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (@ArvindKejriwal)

The ruling AA has proposed freebies, adding to its existing schemes and programmes such as revamped government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity that the AAP government offers to citizens in Delhi.

In competition, the BJP, in its manifesto, released on January 17 announced several aids for several sections of people in Delhi, keeping women at the centre of its poll pitch.

Here's a comparison of what AAP and BJP have announced as perks for the people of Delhi so far.

Delhi polls: Perks announced by BJP

The BJP on Friday released the first part of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi poll. The manifesto emphasises women and promises ₹ 2,500 monthly aid under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’.

2,500 monthly aid under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’. The BJP, in its manifesto, also announced ₹ 21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman under the 'Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana'.

21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman under the 'Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana'. BJP president JP Nadda unveiled the 'Sankalp Patra' at a press conference in Delhiand asserted that the manifesto reflects a direct BJP attempt to rival AAP's welfare-focused governance model. Nadda said it would serve as the foundation for a "developed Delhi."

Nadda said if the BJP is voted to power, all existing public welfare schemes will be continued and made more effective by weeding out corruption.

The party has also promised LPG cylinders at ₹ 500 for the poor section, with one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.

500 for the poor section, with one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali. The BJP said it will increase the senior citizen pension for people aged between 60 and 70 from ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 2,500; and for senior citizens, widows, divyangs and destitute aged 70-plus from ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 3,000.

Delhi poll: Freebies offered by AAP

The BJP's pro-women measures, including ₹ 2,500 monthly aid for them under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana,’ target the AAP's poll promise of ₹ 2,100.

2,500 monthly aid for them under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana,’ target the AAP's poll promise of 2,100. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in December announced that elderly citizens over 60 years of age will receive treatment free of cost in both government and private hospitals under the new scheme called Sanjeevani Yojana.

Arvind Kejriwal also announced recently that if the AAP returns to power in Delhi, Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) will be given money to hire private security guards.

In December, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced five guarantees for auto drivers in Delhi ahead of assembly elections. Among the key guarantees are ₹ 1 lakh for daughters' marriage and life insurance worth ₹ 10 lakh.

1 lakh for daughters' marriage and life insurance worth 10 lakh. In the latest poll perk, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised to cover tenants in Delhi under its free electricity and water scheme.

Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes is slated to take place on February 8 in a triangular contest which has the BJP and the Congress aiming to halt the AAP from coming to power for a third successive term.