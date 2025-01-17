'BJP appreciates my work, to contest polls on AAP's manifesto': Arvind Kejriwal

Reacting to the BJP's poll manifesto for the Delhi election, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed the party has "no vision" for the future and is following "Kejriwal's governance model". Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference.(ANI)

The AAP supremo claimed that with the manifesto, the BJP acknowledged that it appreciates Arvind Kejriwal's work in the national capital.

"If I have to summarise their manifesto in one sentence, it is -- what Kejriwal is doing is very good, BJP appreciates Kejriwal's work and if the people of Delhi give us an opportunity we will continue Kejriwal's work... They have no planning. They want to contest the election on our manifesto, on our guarantees. What can be more unfortunate than this? Never in my life have I seen a party with a vision shallower than this," he said.

He claimed both BJP chief JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have promised that the BJP would continue AAP's schemes.

"Nadda ji has now said that all schemes of Kejriwal will be continued. He said this in their sankalp patra. PM Modi is saying the same in his ads...Nadda ji announced in the sankalp patra that Mohalla clinics in Delhi will be shut down. I am in pain. We will go across Delhi today and ask whether they want Mohalla clinics or not. Those who are in favour of mohalla clinics vote for AAP," Kejriwal said.

He further claimed that the Mohalla clinics will be demolished if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

"Those who want mohalla clinics to be demolished, vote for BJP...If they (BJP) have to do all of what Kejriwal does, why should the BJP be brought in? Kejriwal will do Kejriwal's work better because he knows it. Even the public is telling them that if you have to do Kejriwal's work, then why should we bring you (BJP)?" he added.

Arvind Kejriwal attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP president JP Nadda released the party's election manifesto for the Delhi election on Friday, promising ₹2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at ₹500 and ₹2,500 pension for senior citizens.

Kejriwal said the BJP used to question the AAP government for announcing sops but now they themselves followed the practice.

"They used to say that Kejriwal is distributing 'free ki revri'... Today, BJP's national president announced that they too would offer 'free ki revri' like Kejriwal did...So, I would like to tell him that the prime minister should come forward and announce specifically that he agrees with this and he should say that what Modi ji said earlier was wrong. PM Modi said so far that freebies are not good. He should now say that he was wrong and Kejriwal was right. PM Modi should say that freebies are not harmful to the country but 'prasad' by God," the former CM added.

Delhi's 70 assembly seats will go to polls on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

With inputs from ANI