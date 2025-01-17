Manish Sisodia on BJP's Sheesh Mahal charge: 'PM making 2700 crore Raj Mahal'

Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate in the Jangpura assembly constituency, reacted to BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' allegation on Friday, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been building a Raj Mahal at the cost of ₹2700 crore. AAP candidate Manish Sisodia file his nomination at Amar Colony SDM Office, New Delhi. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Sisodia, who was released from jail last year after being incarcerated for several months in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, said that all chief ministers have their residences.

"Every CM has their residence in their state. The PM is making a 'Raj Mahal' of ₹2,700 crore; let him speak about that but this is not something that needs to be justified. But the BJP, which calls itself the biggest party in the world, has been in power for more than a decade," Manish Sisodia told ANI.

He also chided the BJP for not contesting the Delhi election on the issue of development

"When they are fighting elections in Delhi, they say they won't talk about schools, hospitals...but they will say that Kejriwal has made a toilet with Gold and they will contest the election on that. We said there is no toilet made of Gold...open the 'Raj Mahal' of PM, which is worth ₹2,700 crore; there are chandeliers in there, which are made of diamond stones worth ₹200 crore," he said.

The BJP claims Arvind Kejriwal used public money to install lavish facilities at his official residence. He exited the house after relinquishing the post.

‘Manish Sisodia on freebies’

Being asked about 'freebies,' Manish Sisodia said that the common people should get facilities through the money they pay in the form of taxes. He further said that other parties in the country are also following the 'politics' of Arvind Kejriwal.

“It is the money of people; rather than it being spent on close friends of those who are in power, people should get facilities through it (tax money). It is a good thing that other parties are now accepting the politics of Kejriwal, the man whom they used to make fun of...now they have realised they can't make fun of politics that is in the interest of people. But the thing that matters here is 'trust'...Earlier they used to make fun of Kejriwal, saying that he is distributing 'Revdi.' Now they are saying they will give 'Revdi' too but the thing is who will distribute 'trust...who do people trust?...people trust Kejriwal,” Manish Sisodia added.

Arvind Kejriwal today took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's election manifesto, saying the leader should admit that the former was right as to "freebies".

The Delhi election will take place in a single phase on February 5.