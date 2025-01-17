AAP promises free bus rides for male students, 50% concession on Metro fares

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced free bus rides to male school and college students, along with a 50% concession on Metro fares, if his party is voted back to power in next month’s assembly elections, urging the Centre to collaborate with the Delhi government in sharing the cost of this initiative. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (centre) flanked by party leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

“After AAP forms the government, bus travel will be made free for all students. Currently, women enjoy free bus travel, so female students benefit from this, but male students do not...we will make it free for boys too,” Kejriwal said during a media interaction at AAP headquarters in New Delhi.

The Delhi government already provides free bus travel for women in all government buses, a poll promise in 2020 that appeared to have brought them great dividends five years ago.

“A large number of students, especially male students, rely heavily on Metro for transportation. The Metro is the lifeline of Delhi, but it has become very expensive. For an average student, affording Metro travel is a significant burden. The Delhi Metro is a 50-50 joint venture between the Delhi government and the central government. Profits and losses, as well as capital investments, are shared equally between the two. Today, I have written to the Prime Minister, requesting a 50% concession on Metro fares for students. The cost of this concession should also be shared equally, with the Delhi government and the central government each bearing 50% of the expense,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal reasoned that these measures are designed to remove a significant financial burden on students, ensuring uninterrupted access to education.

“I hope the Prime Minister accepts this request for the benefit of our children and youth. After the elections, we will implement free bus travel for students and hopefully a 50% concession for students traveling by the Metro. This announcement is a step towards creating a more equitable and accessible education system in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

AAP has so far announced several welfare guarantees for the people of Delhi in the run up to the polls, such as Mahila Samman Yojana under which ₹2,100 per month will be provided to women, free healthcare scheme for senior citizens, free foreign education for Dalit students, inflated water bills waiver, ₹18,000 monthly assistance to Hindu and Sikh priests, among others.

“Does the BJP agree to this, and will they include it in their manifesto? If the BJP does not include this in their manifesto, why should students vote for them?” Kejriwal asked.

Delhi BJP is yet to respond to the latest developments.