Arvind Kejriwal takes 'prasad by God' jibe at PM Modi over BJP manifesto: 'Say freebies not harmful'

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP released its Delhi election manifesto on Friday, saying the latter should admit that "freebies" are not harmful to the country but are "prasad by God". AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (centre) flanked by party leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi have attacked the promises of free goods or facilities made by political parties ahead of elections, calling it the ‘revdi culture’.

Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that Modi's party, the BJP, sought to offer "free ki revri" to the voters of the national capital.

“Today, BJP's national president announced that they too would offer 'free ki revri' like Kejriwal did...So, I would like to tell him that the Prime Minister should come forward and announce specifically that he agrees with this and he should say that what Modi ji said earlier was wrong,” Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi CM, who came to power riding on free electricity and water promises, said the PM should admit that he was right.

"PM Modi said so far that freebies are not good. He should now say that he was wrong and Kejriwal was right. PM Modi should say that freebies are not harmful to the country but 'prasad' by God," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What does the BJP manifesto entail?

BJP president JP Nadda released the party's election manifesto for the Delhi election on Friday, promising ₹2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at ₹500 and ₹2,500 pension for senior citizens.

He also assured all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference while releasing the first part of the 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda said the party's manifesto is the foundation for a developed Delhi.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the existing public welfare schemes will be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of ₹5 lakh.

"The BJP will give LPG cylinders at ₹500 to women from poor sections. One free cylinder will be given each on Holi and Diwali," he said.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

With inputs from PTI, ANI