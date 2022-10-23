PM Modi hails PMAY, slams ‘culture of freebies’ again

A large section of the society has resolved to free the country of the “revdi” (freebies) culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after conducted the ‘griha pravesh’ (house-warming) ceremony of 451,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

Hailing the PMAY housing scheme as a major instrument of socio-economic change in the country, the Prime Minister attacked the previous governments, claiming their promise of ‘gareebi hatao’ (poverty alleviation) was only a “political gimmick”.

“Every taxpayer must be thinking that as I am celebrating Diwali, the poor brothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh too are celebrating it,” Modi said in his virtual address. “When the same taxpayers used to see that free ‘revdi’ is being distributed with the money collected from them, they used to feel the pain.” “Several taxpayers are writing freely to me. I am glad that a big section of society has resolved to free the country of freebies,” Modi added.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi have attacked the promises of free goods or facilities made by political parties ahead of elections, calling it ‘revdi culture’.

The issue was taken up to the Supreme Court and in August, the SC said a new three-judge bench would take up pleas to review a 2013 top court judgment that said some freebies were related to the directive principles guiding a state’s policies. Freebies will continue to destroy the economy unless there is a conscious decision taken by all political parties to stop such hand-outs, the Supreme Court had observed, calling the issue of regulating electoral promises “unmanageable”.

Countering the PM, MP Congress Committee spokesperson KK Mishra said, “BJP leaders should explain what do they call ta culture of waiving loan of industrialists. They can waive the loan of crore of rupees of industrialists but they can’t waive the loan of farmers. This is nothing but double standard of BJP.”

Extending his wishes for Dhanteras and Diwali, the PM said it was a new beginning for over 450,000 brothers and sisters of MP who are performing grih pravesh in their new pucca homes.

“Earlier, Dhanteras was celebrated only by the wealthy people by purchasing expensive assets like cars or homes. It is the new India where the poor are performing grih pravesh in their new homes on Dhanteras,” he said. “It is a great fortune of our government that we could fulfil the biggest dreams of 3.5 crore (35 million) families.”

Modi said house under the PMAY come with all facilities like electricity, water connection, toilet and gas connection, adding that the government understands the needs and wishes of the poor and is dedicated to their welfare. “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has become a major medium of bringing socio-economic change in the country,” he said.

He also attacked the previous governments for their “wrong policies”. “Earlier, even after getting a house (under a government scheme), the poor had to run around to get amenities like toilets, gas and electricity. They had to pay a bribe on many occasions,” he claimed. “

The poor beneficiaries did not have a say in the housing scheme meant for them. Now, they have a say in the facilities they want to avail of in their house,” he said.