BJP questions 'increase' in Arvind Kejriwal's income: ‘Without any other source…’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 07:36 PM IST

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Virendraa Sachdeva, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit, on Thursday targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his income sources.

National Convenor of Aam Admi Party Arvind Kejriwal.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
National Convenor of Aam Admi Party Arvind Kejriwal.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

He claimed that Kejriwal's income increased by 40% in the year 2020-'21 when the country was reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the poll affidavit filed by Kejriwal, his total income shown in the income tax return for 2019-20 is 1,57 823, 44,90,040 in 2020-21, 1,62,976 in 2021-22, 1,67,066 in 2022-23 and 7,21,530 in 2023-24.

“Kejriwal claims that his only source of income is his salary as a legislator. In 2020-21, without showing any other source of income, his income increased by 40 times, and in 2023-24, it increased by 6 times. The people of Delhi want an explanation from him regarding this unusual growth in income,” Sachdeva said.

He said that during his second term as chief minister (from 2014-15 to 2019-20) Kejriwal's income tax returns show a taxable basic salary of less than 3,60,000 per year as chief minister.

“In 2020-21, Arvind Kejriwal reported his income as 44,90,040, which is almost 40 times higher than his income of 1,57,823 in the previous year, 2019-20,” he added.

“It is quite surprising that during the Covid period in 2020-21, when people's incomes around the world decreased, and even property registrations were halted, Arvind Kejriwal's income increased by 40 times. How did this happen in such a challenging year?” he asked.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal ‘gangster in Gujarat jail' reaction as Saif Ali Khan stabbed

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.


Excise policy case

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case of alleged corruption in framing the excise policy, which was later scrapped. Both were released on bail after spending months behind bars.

The ED arrested Kejriwal, who is out on bail, on March 21 under PMLA and named him in a charge sheet on May 17 claiming that 45 crore out of the alleged 100 crore bribe taken for favouring certain liquor traders was used for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Goa poll campaign.

Also Read | Union home ministry gives go ahead to ED to prosecute Kejriwal

The ED said Kejriwal was ultimately responsible for funds being used and generated as the national convenor and member of AAP’s national executive. It called Kejriwal the brain behind the AAP and controlling its activities.

The ED called Kejriwal the “kingpin” of the excise policy-related irregularities. It said that Kejriwal, his then deputy Manish Sisodia, and former AAP media in charge, Vijay Nair, asked for “additional” money “over and above” 100 crore kickbacks for their election funding.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
