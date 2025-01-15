Menu Explore
Delhi election: Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination from New Delhi today

PTI |
Jan 15, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination papers for the upcoming polls from New Delhi Assembly constituency

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination papers for the upcoming polls from New Delhi Assembly constituency on Wednesday, party leaders said.

New Delhi, India - Jan. 13, 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference at Party Office at Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla Lanein New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 13, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo/ Hindustan Times)v(Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Jan. 13, 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference at Party Office at Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla Lanein New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 13, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo/ Hindustan Times)v(Hindustan Times)

Kejriwal, who will be accompanied by women supporters, will file his nomination papers after offering prayers at Hanuman temple and Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi area, they said.

Kejriwal holding the New Delhi seat since 2013 is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

Also Read: Union home ministry gives go ahead to ED to prosecute Kejriwal

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
