Arvind Kejriwal's big claim ahead of Delhi election: ‘BJP distributing gold chains for votes’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of “stooping to dishonesty” despite its lack of vision for Delhi and a chief ministerial face for assembly election on February 5.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party distributed gold chains for votes in two Delhi colonies and appealed to the national capital's voters not to “sell” their votes under any circumstances.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal further alleged that BJP leaders boasted about their plans to “buy” votes of Delhi's electorate by distributing cash and other things.

“We have got to know that they (BJP) have started to distribute gold chains to the public now. They have done this in two colonies. Their leaders are openly saying that they will buy the votes of the people of Delhi. So, their leaders should explain where the public's money, saris, blankets, and other items have gone. The people are asking them,” he said.

Also read | Police to probe Kejriwal's allegations against Parvesh Verma: Poll official

The former Delhi chief minister accused the saffron party of “stooping to dishonesty” despite its lack of vision for Delhi and a chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly election on February 5.

Kejriwal urged people to not vote for any AAP candidate if they are found distributing money for vote. “We are not here to win or lose elections; we are here to change the country,” the AAP chief said.

“I appeal to the public to take everything they are distributing but don't sell your vote. Don't vote for anyone who distributes money, jackets, blankets, etc,” Kejriwal said in his ‘appeal’.

Also read | ‘Kejriwal failed to fulfill promise of homes to slum dwellers’: BJP's Parvesh Verma

AAP MP Sanjay Singh urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the allegations against New Delhi BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. Singh accused Verma of tweeting about the distribution of spectacles after the implementation of the moral code of conduct.

“Until DM and SHO are there, no action will be taken against Parvesh Verma. The Election Commission is taking cognizance but the people they are asking report from, are already indulged in this like old films where police used to be involved in the crime...If you accept the reports they (the police) are presenting, they will not mention anything,” Singh told ANI.

BJP hits back

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of breaking his promise not to join any political alliance. He also alleged that the voters recognised the AAP leader's “corrupt face” and said they would “say goodbye” to him.

“Arvind Kejriwal had vowed that he would not join hands with any party. But the world saw that AAP joined hands with Congress... Arvind Kejriwal forgot all his promises... Delhi has recognized Arvind Kejriwal's corrupt face... We will give concrete houses to the slum dwellers of Delhi. We will build good roads in the slum colonies. 5 February is the day to say goodbye to Arvind Kejriwal,” Tiwari said.

