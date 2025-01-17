Delhi election: BJP promises ₹2,500 monthly aid to women in manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday promised a monthly aid of ₹2,500 to women, and ₹21,000 to pregnant women in its manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections. Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda addresses a press conference during the launch of the party's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.(BJP)

The BJP manifesto was launched by Union minister and party president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

“We have decided to include in our manifesto that under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, every woman in Delhi will receive ₹2,500 per month. This will be approved in the first cabinet meeting. Additionally, families using LPG will get a ₹500 subsidy per cylinder, and on Holi and Diwali, they will receive one free cylinder each,” Nadda said.

The BJP has also promised Atal Canteens to be set up in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at ₹5.

A pension of ₹2,500 for senior citizens between age of 60 and 70, and ₹3,000 for those older than 70, are among the promises made by the BJP.

“Back in 2020, we made 500 promises, and we delivered 499—achieving 99.99 per cent completion. In 2019, we pledged 235 promises and fulfilled 225, with the rest in the implementation stage, reaching 95.5 per cent completion. Our key focus remains on welfare, good governance, development, women's empowerment, and farmers' progress," Nadda added.

"Our 'Sankalp Patra' is foundation for developed Delhi. All existing welfare schemes will continue," Nadda added.

