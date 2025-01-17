BJP releases manifesto for Delhi elections | Top 10 promises

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national president and union minister J P Nadda on Friday launched the party's ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. JP Nadda presented the BJP poll manifesto on Friday(Jitender Gupta)

During the press conference, the union minister expressed confidence in BJP winning the assembly polls. He also stated that the party's poll manifesto had been made after consultations with the people of Delhi. The Congress also recently released its poll manifesto.

Also Read: Delhi polls: BJP announces nine candidates in fourth list

“Back in 2020, we made 500 promises, and we delivered 499, achieving 99.99 per cent completion. In 2019, we pledged 235 promises and fulfilled 225, with the rest in the implementation stage, reaching 95.5 per cent completion. Our key focus remains on welfare, good governance, development, women's empowerment, and farmers' progress," Nadda added.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal takes 'prasad by God' jibe at PM Modi over BJP manifesto: 'Say freebies not harmful'

Here are the top 10 promises made by the BJP in their poll manifesto

The BJP has vowed to provide ₹ 2,500 to every woman in Delhi every month through Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Under the Mahila Samridhi scheme, the BJP will also provide LPG cylinders at ₹ 500 to women from poor sections. One free cylinder will be given on Holi and Diwali as well. In another initiative for women, under Matru Suraksha Vandana, 6 nutrition kits will be given and ₹ 21,000 will be given to every pregnant woman. The party has promised that they will approve the implementation of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ for 51 lakh people during their first cabinet meeting which will provide a health coverage of ₹ 5 lakh per family in Delhi. They also promised that they would provide an additional health cover of ₹ 5 lakh for Delhi residents. BJP national president Nadda also stated that the BJP would provide a ₹ 2,500 pension for senior citizens between the age of 60-70. The party vowed to increase the pension of senior citizens above 70 years of age, widows and destitute women from ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 3,000. JP Nadda also criticised the current Aam Aadmi Party-led government and stated that the BJP would launch an investigation into AAP's alleged corrupt practices. The BJP has promised that they will set up ‘Atal Canteens’ in slums and JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at the cost of ₹ 5. The party has stated that they will continue all existing welfare schemes in the national capital, and will improve them by freeing them from corruption.

The Delhi assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.