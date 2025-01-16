Delhi polls: BJP announces nine candidates in fourth list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its fourth list comprising of nine candidates for the Delhi assembly elections with which the party has announced 68 candidates for 70-member Delhi assembly. The fourth list figures several sitting and former councillors. (Representative file photo)

The remaining two seats-- Burari and Deoli-- are likely to go to BJP allies, party leaders said.

The list of nine candidates includes Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash, Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur, Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt, Ravindra Kumar (Indraj) from Bawana, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary from Sangam Vihar, Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri, Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara, Anil Vashishth from Babarpur and Praveen Nimesh from Gokalpuri.

Rai is the sitting councillor from Greater Kailash ward, and she will be challenging the incumbent MLA and minister Saurabh Bhardwaj from the GK assembly constituency. Similarly, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary is sitting BJP councillor from Sangam Vihar A ward who will be pitted against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Dinesh Mohaniya--former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman.

From Wazirpur assembly, the party has fielded Poonam Sharma who is the sitting councillor from the Ashok Vihar ward.

Last Sunday, BJP had announced its third list with single candidate-- Mohan Singh Bisht who is the sitting MLA from Karawal Nagar. Bisht was fielded from Mustafabad.

The process for filing nominations is in the final stages and January 17 is the deadline for filing nominations with respective returning officers.

BJP’s first and second lists included several prominent faces including former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma and BJP secretary Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana from Moti Nagar. Other key party candidates include former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji.

The party has fielded several defectors including former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, former AAP minister Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan and former AAP minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

Assembly elections for the 70 seats of Delhi are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.