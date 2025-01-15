BJP’s Parvesh Verma accused of ‘MCC breach’ over giving out shoes

The Delhi Police have filed a non-cognisable report after a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for allegedly distributing shoes to voters near Valmiki Temple in Lutyens’ Delhi on Wednesday, ahead of the assembly polls, officials said. The complaint, lodged by a returning officer, alleges a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), they said. The complaint, lodged by a returning officer, alleges a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), police said. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The Delhi Police filed a non-cognisable report after a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma for allegedly distributing shoes to voters near Valmiki Temple in Lutyens’ Delhi on Wednesday, ahead of the assembly polls, officials said. The complaint, lodged by a returning officer, alleges a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), they said.

The returning officer forwarded two videos purportedly showing Verma distributing shoes to women at the Valmiki Temple campus near Mandir Marg police station. The complaint said, “Immediate investigation into the matter may be conducted and appropriate action for violation of MCC and under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act may be initiated.”

To be sure, Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act states that any gift, offer or promise by a candidate or his agent or by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent of any gratification, to any person, comes under “corrupt practices”.

A senior police officer confirmed a non-cognisable report was registered, and further investigation is underway. For a non-cognisable offence, police cannot arrest a person without a warrant, the officer said. The Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) to investigate and take immediate action per electoral laws and MCC guidelines.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by national convener Arvind Kejriwal, called for ECI to bar Verma from contesting, accusing him of organising job camps, distributing money, and offering eyeglasses at health camps — actions they claim violate MCC.

At 10.15 am on Wednesday, the AAP shared a video on its official X handle purportedly showing Verma distributing the articles.

Later, at 9.23pm, Kejriwal posted on X, accusing the district election officer (DEO) of giving Verma a “clean chit” within hours of the AAP’s complaint.

The whole country saw this BJP leader distributing goods. All the media recorded it. It is very shameful that … DEO/DM gave him a clean chit within a few hours of our complaint. I hope that the Chief Election Commissioner will take appropriate action against this BJP leader,” Kejriwal wrote.

The district election officer (DEO) of New Delhi district post quoted by Kejriwal had said that the former CM’s allegations were “vague in nature”.

At 8.13pm, about an hour before Kejriwal’s tweet, DEO had replied to the AAP’s post on X, stating that the complaint was forwarded to the SHO at Mandir Marg for investigation.

“The complaint regarding an alleged MCC violation was forwarded… for appropriate action as per guidelines of ECI. Immediate action was taken, and the matter was reported to the SHO, Mandir Marg, New Delhi, for further investigation… and as per the police report, appropriate action has been taken by the police in this instant case,” the post said.

Meanwhile, Parvesh Verma defended his actions, posting on X about his visit to the Valmiki Temple. He wrote, “Today I prayed at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg and took the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki ji. I blessed NDMC sweepers by putting shoes on them with my own hands, honouring their dedication and struggle.”