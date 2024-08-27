‘Delhi hospitals 30% short of doctors’, says minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, accuses LG of ‘inaction’

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said that many hospitals are facing a 30 percent shortage of doctors and specialists, with no efforts made to fill these critical vacancies despite repeated appeals to the lieutenant governor. Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj(PTI)

He alleged the LG's office is citing excuses like the unavailability of the chief minister and the lack of an NCCSA meeting to delay appointments for these positions.

Bhardwaj made this statement during a press meet where he also outlined the measures taken by the Delhi government to combat the spread of dengue.

The minister said they have requested warnings and awareness announcements across metro stations, bus stations and other public transport hubs to inform people about dengue prevention.

Highlighting the necessity for government hospitals to be fully prepared for dengue cases, Bhardwaj claimed that he had instructed the health secretary to take several actions but was unsure if those measures had been carried out.

“I have asked the health secretary to visit one government hospital each day to make sure all the needed dengue equipment is available. However, I am not sure if these visits have started. If they have not, I will visit the hospitals myself to ensure everything is in order,” Bhardwaj said.

The minister added that he had a meeting with the health secretary and other officials on Friday, where he noted that his previous directions had still not been implemented.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), which is chaired by the Delhi chief minister and includes the chief secretary and principal secretary (home) as secretary was formed in May to handle service matters such as the transfer and posting of Group ‘A’ officers and disciplinary actions against Delhi government officials.

