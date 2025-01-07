Menu Explore
Delhi election 2025: Nominations, voting day, counting of votes | Check full schedule

ByHT News Desk
Jan 07, 2025 04:38 PM IST

Delhi Election 2025: The national capital will go to polls on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. 

Delhi Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections. The single-phase polling will take place on February 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Delhi Elections 2025: As per data from the Election Commission, Delhi has a total of 1.55 crore registered voters. (AFP)
Delhi Elections 2025: As per data from the Election Commission, Delhi has a total of 1.55 crore registered voters. (AFP)

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed his last press briefing as the CEC.

TRACK | Delhi Election Live Updates

The schedule was notably announced a day after the EC published the final electoral roll for the elections, according to which there are 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the national capital and 2.08 lakh first-time voters. Among these are 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female, 25.89 lakh young voters, 1.09 lakh electors above the age of 85. There are 79,436 registered PwD voters, 830 centenarians, and 1,261 transgender voters.

Delhi election 2025 full schedule

Process of electionDate
Gazette notificationJanuary 10, 2025
Last date of making nominationsJanuary 17, 2025
Scrutiny of nominationsJanuary 18, 2025
Last date for withdrawal of candidatureJanuary 20, 2025
Polling dateFebruary 5, 2025 (Wednesday)
Counting of votesFebruary 8, 2025 (Saturday)
Completion of election beforeFebruary 10, 2025

Delhi has a total of 13,033 polling stations at 2,697 locations. Of these, 70 are managed by women and 70 by persons with disabilities. At all these stations, 100 per cent webcasting is available, the EC announced.

In addition, CEC Rajiv Kumar reiterated the ECI's commitment to "conduct free, fair, participative, accessible, inclusive and safe election" to the legislative assembly of the national capital.

ALSO READ | Voter turnout manipulation ‘an impossibility’: CEC on changes in polling data post 5 pm

He said the commission will ensure that a comfortable and smooth voting experience is available for all, assuring the minimum facilities of "drinking water, toilets, signage, ramp/wheelchair, help desk, voter facilitation centre, sufficient light, and shed", at all polling stations.

Kumar, while announcing the dates for the polls to the 70-member assembly, noted that the nation is a gold standard for elections. "This is our common heritage...there is no scope of any irregularity in the commission, the procedures are detailed," he said.

Further, he noted that the poll governing body has reviewed all the poll preparedness in the capital and interacted with the concerned political parties, enforcement agencies, all District Election Officers, DCPs, Divisional Commissioners, Range Ad, CPs CS/CP of Delhi and other senior officers of Delhi.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking a consecutive third term in office in the national capital this election, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are looking to dethrone the party from its position.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
